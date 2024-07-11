‘Ya Hussain’: Kashmir students capture Muharram’s essence through lens

SRINAGAR, JULY 10: In a unique initiative, a group of school children in the Kashmir valley are utilizing their summer vacations to document the commemoration of Muharram through photography.

Led by Iliyas Rizvi, an art and craft consultant and heritage researcher, the “Muharram in Kashmir” photography workshop aims to provide a creative platform for young minds to explore and showcase their perspective on the Islamic lunar month.

As Muharram coincides with the summer break, students from old city schools and colleges are learning the basics of photography and capturing the traditional ‘Marsiya Khwani’, ‘Nouha’, and processions through the lanes of old neighborhoods. This hands-on experience not only teaches them photography skills but also provides an opportunity to research and learn about historically significant spaces in old Srinagar city.

The final photographs will be showcased in the annual “Mashq e Arba’een Exhibition” in August, a tribute to Imam Hussain (AS) that has been ongoing since 2013. The exhibition has continued to grow, with this year’s edition featuring the work of nearly 20 young participants.

Rizvi, who conceptualized the exhibition, expressed his delight at the overwhelming response from creative participants and the general public.

“We wanted to utilize the opportunity of summer vacations coinciding with Muharram to engage school children in creative expression through photography. The response has been incredible, and we look forward to showcasing their visual stories,” he said.

“The young group will work together for next few weeks to create visual stories about the Muharram and multidimensional aspects of Azadari, the mourning rituals. They will also get a chance to research and learn about the rare and unknown historically significant spaces in old Srinagar city,” Rizvi added.