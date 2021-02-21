In a region mired in conflict, it takes all the more courage, and perseverance to be the voice of the voiceless and to separate facts from propaganda. Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
World’s first case of human infection with bird flu in Russia

Russia has confirmed the first case of human infection with the avian influenza A(H5N8) virus in the world, a Russian sanitary official announced on Saturday.

Scientists have isolated the genetic material of this bird flu virus in seven workers of a poultry farm in south Russia, where an outbreak among fowls was reported in December, said Anna Popova, head of the country’s consumer rights and human well-being watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, the Xinhua news agency reported.

 

All the necessary measures were taken immediately to protect humans and animals, and the infection did not spread further, she told a briefing.

All of the seven people who were infected are now feeling well, with only mild clinical symptoms, Popova said.

