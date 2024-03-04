World Wildlife Day: Mega function held at Dachigam National Park

SRINAGAR, MARCH 04: A mega function was today organized at the Nature Interpretation Center of Dachigam National Park to commemorate ‘World Wildlife Day- 2024’, celebrated every year on 4th March.

The function, organized by the Central Wildlife Division, Department of Wildlife Protection was presided over by chief guest, Regional Wildlife Warden, Kashmir, Pradeep Chandra Wahule.

This year the theme of ‘World Wildlife Day’ was ‘Connecting people and Planet, exploring digital innovation in Wildlife Conservation.’

Dr. Mohsin Ali Gazi, Wildlife Veterinarian, besides other invitees including Executive Director, WCF and learned Amicus Curiae, Head Wildlife SOS; Members of Wild Life Trust of India, WRCF; Director, PHAAG Dev. Forum; Ali Mohammad Rather, DDC Member; students of Darul-Uloom Kousaria, researchers/ teachers, and students from various schools attended the event.

Addressing the event, the chief guest highlighted the power of digital innovation by using drones for anti-poaching and engaging social media for educational outreach. He also emphasized the collaborative nature of digital conservation efforts and mentioned about partnerships and initiatives with non-government organizations, local communities, resourceful persons, and students in Wildlife Conservation Management.

Earlier in the inaugural session, Pervaiz Ahmed Wani, DCF (Wildlife Warden, Central Division) highlighted the crucial role of technology in protecting our precious wildlife and promoting harmonious coexistence with nature. Further, he added that the increase in the Hangul population is worth rewarding but is a challenging endeavor.

He laid stress on Wildlife experts and Researchers to work scientifically for Habitat Improvement, Enrichment of Predator-Prey base, Genetic Diversity Reproductive Health, etc.

A detailed presentation was given by Dr. Mohsin Ali Gazi, Wildlife Veterinarian emphasizing the importance of wildlife, highlighting the latest modalities in disease diagnosis and advances in health care and management of wild animals. He also elaborated on the use of technology and machinery available in the Wild Animal Health Care cum Diagnostic lab at Dachigam National Park.

DDC member, Ali Mohammad Rather laid stress about the coexistence of humans and wildlife. While quoting the famous saying that “without wildlife, no human life can exist”, he urged all the participants to play a proactive role in saving nature and natural resources.

About 250 participants irrespective of age, gender, and profession participated in the program.

Further, a debate and Quiz competition was also held among the school students who participated in the celebration of World Wildlife Day, 2024.

The chief guest awarded trophies among the winners/runner-ups, while participation certificates were also distributed among all the participants. Certificates of recognition were also distributed among Paryavaran Mitras.

Pic traffic