World No. 1 Sinner to miss rest of 2026 season due to knee injury

Paris : Jannik Sinner will miss the rest of the 2026 season due to a right knee injury, the Italian World No. 1 announced.

“I need a course of treatment for my knee which means that the 2026 season is officially over,” said the 25-year-old Sinner in a video on social media.

Sinner has been out of action since winning his second consecutive Wimbledon title in July.

The decision to skip the remaining season means Sinner will not be able to go for a three-peat at the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin.

“The last couple of years, especially the ending in Turin gave me so many beautiful feelings and emotions which this year is going to be way different but at the moment, I also need to think about my long-term career,” said Sinner.(AP)