World has noted strength shown by India’s health sector during Covid: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said his government is taking a holistic approach to health care in the country and is not just focused on treatment but also wellness.

Addressing a webinar on the effective implementation of the Union Budget’s provisions in the health sector, Modi said the budget allocated for the health sector now is phenomenal and shows the government’s commitment towards this sector.

The Prime Minister said it is time to take accessibility, affordability in health care to the next level for which use of modern technology is being increased.

To keep India healthy, the government is working on four fronts simultaneously — prevention of illness and promotion of wellness, health care access to all, increase in quality and quantity of health care infrastructure and professionals, to work on a mission mode to overcome problems, Modi said.

The world has noted the strength shown by India’s health sector during the Covid pandemic, he said, asserting that respect for India’s health care had gone up during the Covid pandemic.

In the future, demand for Indian doctors and paramedical staff is going to go up around the world, he said.

The Prime Minister said the country had to be prepared for an increasing demand for Made in India vaccines