SRINAGAR: NAFIS Enrolment user training programme which started at DPL Srinagar on 26th this month culminated today. IGP Kashmir Zone Vidhi Kumar Birdi-IPS was the chief guest on the occasion.

While addressing the participants during the valedictory function, he highlighted the importance of Fingerprints for Law enforcement agencies in investigation and mentioned that the NAFIS is a PAN-India searchable database of crime and criminal-related fingerprints. He laid stress upon the dissemination of training course material to investigation officers at Police Station level, further he emphasized upon using newer technology and latest investigation skills while investigating a criminal case.

On the occasion, Course Participation Certificates were distributed among the participants and feedback from the participants was obtained. 49 Officers/officials of J&K Police from Kashmir province participated in the workshop which was designed to equip the participants with knowledge of Fingerprint Science Criminal Procedure Identification Act-2022 and digitization & Processing of the fingerprint in NAFIS Software.

During the Valedictory address the following Officers graced the occasion: Ashish Kumar Mishra-IPS SSP Srinagar, Suhail Munawar Mir-JKPS SSP EOW Srinagar, Musadiq Basu-JKPS SP (CICE) Kashmir, Syed Sleet Shah -JKPS DySP Hqrs Srinagar/Nodal Officer NAFIS, Nisar Ahmad Khoja-JKPS DySP DAR DPL Srinagar, Jagpal Sharma DySP (F.P.Expert) I/C NAFIS, CRB, Jammu, Resource Persons, Finger Print Experts, CFPB, NCRB New Delhi Ganesh Gajalwad and Dhananjay Jadav were also present during the occasion.

Liaison Officers Insp. Iftikhar Ahmad Mir (I/C NAFIS Srinagar) and Insp. Tasleem Ahmad (EOW Srinagar) made elaborate arrangements in assistance with CCTNS/NAFIS team DPL Srinagar under the close supervision of DySP DAR DPL Srinagar till culmination of the programme