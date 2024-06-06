Workshop on ISS held for officers of J&K, Ladakh

LEH: A workshop cum training on Integrated Sample Survey (ISS) for State/District Nodal Officers of Himachal Pradesh and the UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh was conducted today at Leh, Ladakh.

The workshop cum training programme was inaugurated by Jagat Hazarika, Advisor (Statistics), Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Government of India.

The objectives of the workshop cum training program were to update the State and District Nodal Officers on the eLISS application, identify critical data gaps, and propose suitable measures to ensure accurate reporting of major livestock product data from States and Union Territories.

In this workshop, V. P. Singh, Director (AHS) DAHD, GoI, Dr. Mohd Iqbal, Director, Animal/Sheep Husbandry & Fisheries Departments UT of Ladakh, Dr. Altaf Ahmad Laway, Director, AHD, Kashmir, State/District Nodal Officers of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh & Ladakh, and representatives of ICAR-IASRI were present.