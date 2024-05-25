`Working to improve living standards of Muslims’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his government is working to improve the living standards of Muslims in the country without playing “vote-bank politics” that was done by previous governments.

“India is unfortunate because the ones in power before had played to the gallery,” Modi told NDTV in an exclusive interview. “I don’t run the government to win the next election, I work for the nation’s development. I don’t think based on vote banks.”

He also questioned the media for not discussing the various sub-castes among Muslims and stressed the need to improve living standards among those sections left behind. “I have grown up in a Muslim-dominated area. Education level has to rise among Pasmanda Muslims. They should get opportunities,” the prime minister said.

Opposition parties accuse the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government of taking an anti-Muslim stance, a charge rejected by the ruling party. Modi had previously reached out to the Pasmanda Muslims, a socially and economically backward community.

Modi alleged that the opposition Congress’ strategy is to create rumors and distrust in the country on issues like relations with Pakistan. “Voters don’t get affected by the lies spread by the opposition.”

India has to beef up its domestic capabilities, he said, underscoring that the country’s foreign policy is to engage with the world in terms of friendships. He also said there is no need to not focus on what is happening inside Pakistan.

Responding to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s jibe that the Modi government would “expire” after June 4, the prime minister merrily said he agrees with her statement, given that the term of the government is constitutionally ending at that time.

“The term of the current government will end. It is as per the Constitution,” he said. “We’ll form a new government after June 4.”

