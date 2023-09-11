Apple’s highly anticipated event, ‘Wonderlust,’ is scheduled for September 12, and enthusiasts are gearing up for the unveiling of several new Apple products. Alongside these hardware announcements, Apple is set to reveal the release dates for its upcoming operating systems: iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17, all of which were introduced at WWDC23 in June.

ADVERTISEMENT

The star of the show, as in previous years, is expected to be the iPhone lineup, with the company likely introducing four new models: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. While there were initial reports of the top-tier 2023 iPhone being named the iPhone 15 Ultra, recent sources suggest Apple may stick to the iPhone 15 Pro Max nomenclature. The base models, iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, are anticipated to feature aluminum sides and a glass back, while the higher-end iPhone 15 Pro models will sport Titanium frames. This year, the base iPhone 15 series is likely to inherit the major screen and camera upgrades from the previous year, including Dynamic Island and a 48MP camera. Apple is also expected to continue its differentiation strategy by equipping the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus with the A16 Bionic processor, while the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will boast the latest A17 processor. All four models are rumored to make the switch from Lightning to USB-C connectivity, with color options including Black, White, Yellow, Blue, and possibly Orange/Coral Pink.

Apple’s event may also see the introduction of two new Apple Watch models: the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2. The Series 9 will maintain the current 41-millimeter and 45-millimeter sizes, while the Ultra 2 is expected to retain its 49-millimeter size. Design-wise, the new watches are likely to resemble their predecessors but may offer new materials and color options. Performance improvements are a key focus for Apple Watch this year, with the devices anticipated to feature a new chip, marking the first significant upgrade since the Series 6. However, a successor to the 2022 Apple Watch SE 2 is unlikely to be announced.

AirPods Pro enthusiasts can also look forward to an update. The forthcoming AirPods Pro model is expected to support USB type C charging, although no major hardware changes are anticipated. Instead, users can expect a software update that enhances automatic device switching and provides the ability to mute and unmute directly from the AirPods. Additionally, a feature called “Conversation Awareness” may automatically pause media playback when the wearer begins speaking. Furthermore, Apple is reportedly planning to introduce USB-C charging to its standard AirPods and AirPods Max next year.