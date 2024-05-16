Women’s College Batpora organises Annual Cycle Race

SRINAGAR: The Department of Physical Education of the Srinagar Women’s College Batpora, Zakura in collaboration with NCC, NSS units and Eco Club today organized an Annual Cycle Race-2024 from Nishat to Maulana Rumi Gate, University of Kashmir.

A total of 25 students of various semesters participated in the race.

Principal of the college, Prof. Dr.Tehmina Yousuf flagged-off the race in presence of other faculty members.

Nazima (4th sem), Ishrat Ishaq (2nd sem), Nafeesa Manzoor (2nd sem), Shafia (4th sem) and Ruqiya Nabi (2nd sem) bagged 5th, 4th, 3rd, 2nd and 1st position respectively.

Trophies and medals were given to all the position holders, besides certificates of participation were given to all the participants.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal of the college underscored the vital role Games and Sports play in fostering the spirit of unity, teamwork and discipline amongst the participants.

In her deliberations, she stressed upon the need to actively participate in sports activities along with the academic pursuits.