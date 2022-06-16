Srinagar, June 16: Chairman PRB has announced the date for conducting of Written Test for the post of Constable in two Women of Jammu and Kashmir Police through a notification issued today.

All eligible candidates of UT of Jammu and Kashmir who have qualified PET/PST for the post of Constable in 02 Women Battalions in J&K Police in terms of PHQ J&K advertisement notifications referred to above are informed that their Written Examination will be conducted on 26.06.2022 (Sunday) from 1100 hours to 1300 hours at Jammu and Srinagar.

Examination centers and reporting time for the candidates shall be reflected in their respective admit cards for which the notification will be issued separately, the notification further reads.