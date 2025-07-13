Women-led development key to overcoming terror: LG

SRINAGAR, JULY 12: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said women-led development is crucial to overcoming terror and other challenges.

“Women-led development will lead us to overcoming challenges like terrorism, drug addiction, other social evils, and to build a peaceful and prosperous J&K,” he said.

LG was speaking at the valedictory function of the women’s vocational training course at Army Goodwill School, Balapur, Shopian.

The Lieutenant Governor felicitated the women trainees who have completed their Vocational Training and Life Enhancement Skills Courses at Army Goodwill School Shopian, and five other Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Enhancement Centres at Pulwama, Kulgam, Budgam, Anantnag, and Pampore.

He lauded Monica Pal Bharti, her entire team of Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar Vikas evam Sewa Sansthan, Project Toha Social, and the Indian Army for the wonderful initiative of women empowerment and providing vocational training to 1481 women, including 125 women trainees of the recently concluded training course.

Paying homage to Baba Saheb Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the Lieutenant Governor said that Baba Saheb was the pioneer of women’s rights and women’s empowerment, and his timeless values and resolve for selfless service, equality, and social justice continue to guide the nation.

The Lieutenant Governor observed that under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, women’s empowerment has been transformed into a mass movement in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The social and economic upliftment of women has been our top priority. I strongly believe that women-led development will lead us to overcoming challenges like terrorism, drug addiction, and other social evils, and to build a peaceful and prosperous J&K.

Nari Shakti has brought a tremendous change to the rural economy. Our multi-pronged approach and women-centric initiatives have empowered women in Jammu and Kashmir with training and financial support. It is being ensured that the women are not just beneficiaries of development but a key partner in J&K’s growth journey,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor called for an annual follow-up after the participants completed the training and started their businesses. He emphasised a planned approach to close the gap between the number of women and men entrepreneurs, especially in rural areas, and encourage the women workforce to scale up their businesses.

We must wholeheartedly recognize and respect women’s inherent abilities and invaluable contributions, and make continuous efforts to promote their leadership role across the sectors, ensuring they have every opportunity to excel and inspire, he further said.

The Lieutenant Governor also lauded the Army’s community engagements and development programme. He said the Indian Army is not only ensuring the unity and integrity of India with full alertness, but also continuously performing virtuous work of transforming the society.

GOC 15 Corps, Lieutenant General Prashant Srivastava; GOC Victor Force Major General Dhananjay Joshi; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; DIG SKR Javid Iqbal Matoo, Deputy Commissioner Shopian, Shishir Gupta; senior officials of Police, Civil Administration, and Army; members of Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar Vikas evam Sewa Sansthan, and youth in large numbers were present.