SRINAGAR, JUNE 29: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said that women entrepreneurs are making valuable contribution to uplift the rural economy of J&K.

“Attended the event of women entrepreneurs organized by @MDJKSRLM. We are proud that lakhs of women entrepreneurs around the UT are making valuable contribution to uplift the rural economy with single-minded pursuit of excellence through creativity & hard work,” LG said in a tweet.



LG said that it is the women entrepreneurs in the far-flung rural areas, who keep the wheels of socio-economic progress moving,” helping the govt to reduce the disparities, inequalities in the society & contributing to faster growth with employment and equity.”

“Technology, market dynamics and financial inclusion is providing an opportunity to transform the women self-help groups. They are successfully creating a niche for their products in a fiercely competitive global market & helping other women to become financially independent,” LG said in a tweet.