SRINAGAR: Body of a woman was on Saturday afternoon found lying along river Jhelum in Sumbal area of Bandipora district on Saturday.

An official said that an body was found lying on Jhelum banks near Ansari Motors in Shilvat Sumbal.

“A police team is on the site to recover the body for identification and necessary medico-legal formalities,” the official added. (KS)

