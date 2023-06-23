In Gwalior, a woman and her relative were forcibly thrown off a moving train by five men, as confirmed by the police on Thursday.

The unfortunate incident occurred on the Surat Express train during its journey from Muzaffarpur to Surat in Gujarat.

The motive behind this appalling act was the perpetrators’ intent to sexually assault the woman.

She filed a complaint at the Bilua police station, recounting that while traveling with her relatives from Jharkhand to Surat, she faced attempted sexual assault by five unidentified men.

A dispute arose between the woman and the accused, which tragically escalated into an attempted sexual assault. Additionally, the accused individuals allegedly took pictures of her, as stated in her statement.