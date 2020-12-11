Woman injured by stray bullet in Budgam village: Police

Police on Friday said that a woman was injured after being hit by a stray bullet in Volina village of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

In a statement, the police said that on Friday, Police station Budgam received a report that due to some aerial firing shots few tin roofs in village Volina have suffered damage and one lady has received injury.

On this police party led by SHO Budgam reached the spot and the injured was shifted to hospital for treatment.

“On inquiry, it was found that stray bullets fired from firing range of Air Force had hit the roofs and the injured lady,” reads the statement as per news agency GNS.

The protests broke out at Budgam village after a woman was injured during in aerial fire in woolina Ichgam area of Central Kashmiri’s Budgam district.

Reports identified the injured lady as Fatima, wife of Late Ghulam Rasool Rather who received bullet injury in her leg.inp

People, according to news agency KNO, took to the streets and blocked the main road connecting Doodpathri and Chadoora with Budgam and demanded strict action and closure of nearby firing range. (Inputs from KNO and GNS)



