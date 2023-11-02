Lucknow: A man gave triple talaq to his wife in Kanpur over video call from Saudi Arabia for shaping her eyebrows against his wishes. The incident, which occurred on October 4, came to light after the woman, Gulsaba, complained to the police. She has also alleged she was being harassed for dowry by her in-laws.

A case has been registered under the Muslim Marriage Act.

Gulsaba got married to Mohammad Salim from Prayagraj in January 2022.

Salim, who lives in Saudi Arabia, was talking to Gulsaba over video call when he noticed her eyebrows and asked why she didn’t seek his permission. Out of anger, he pronounced triple talaq on her and told her she was free to do whatever she wants.

Gulsaba then lodged a police complaint against Salim, her mother-in-law and others. The husband has been charged for cruelty against wife and dowry.