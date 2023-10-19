SRINAGAR: Budgam Police arrested a woman on charges of impersonating as an IAS officer and attempting to extort money from a local family.

“The incident took place in Alipora, when the accused, identified as Ayush Ganjo, visited the residence of Gh Hassan Malik and deceitfully claimed that she could secure government jobs for the family’s children in exchange for a substantial amount of money. However, the Budgam Police Station acted promptly and registered a case under FIR No. 302/23,” an official said.

A person Impersonating as an IAS Officer Arrested for Defrauding a Local Resident in Budgam. The accused, identified as Ayush Koul along with her accomplice, Burhan Bashir have been arrested. The duo defrauded a local of INR 6.5 lacs under the pretext of securing him a govt. job. — BUDGAM POLICE (@BudgamPolice) October 19, 2023