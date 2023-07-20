The Uttarakhand Police have disclosed that the death of a businessman, Ankit Chauhan, whose body was found inside his car in the vicinity of Haldwani’s Teen Pani area earlier this week, was, in fact, a murder orchestrated by a woman with whom he was in a relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

National media reports said initially, the police suspected the cause of death to be accidental, possibly due to carbon monoxide poisoning within the closed vehicle. However, further examination of the body revealed a snake bite mark on Chauhan’s leg, and the subsequent post-mortem confirmed that the 32-year-old businessman had died from snake bite poisoning.

The deceased’s family lodged a complaint, prompting the police to initiate an investigation. During their inquiry, the police discovered that Ankit Chauhan had been involved with a woman known as Dolly alias Mahi. Upon analyzing her call records, the police found consistent communication between Mahi and a snake charmer from Uttar Pradesh.

Subsequently, the snake charmer was apprehended on Monday, and he confessed to the police that Mahi and her accomplice, Deep Kanpal, were behind the plot to have Chauhan killed using a venomous snake bite. According to the snake charmer’s statement, on July 14, Chauhan had visited Mahi’s residence, where she, Deep Kanpal, and two other accomplices, who were also part of the conspiracy, were present.

The police suspect that the four suspects had intoxicated Chauhan and then exposed him to a highly venomous cobra. As a result of this heinous act, Chauhan met his tragic demise.

ADVERTISEMENT

All five individuals involved in the murder plot have been charged under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Haldwani police station. The police are currently making efforts to apprehend the four suspects who are currently on the run.