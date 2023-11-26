SRINAGAR: A 75-year-old woman died while three other family members were critically injured after a gas cylinder blast occurred due to fire incident in Lal Bazar area of Srinagar on Sunday, officials said.

An official told the news agency KNO that fire broke out in a residential house in Lal Bazar area during which a cylinder blast took place.

He said that in the incident a woman, identified as Khatija Begum (75), died while three other family members sustained injuries.

He said that the injured have been rushed to hospital for treatment, while fire has also been brought under control.

(With Inputs from KNO)