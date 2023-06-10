Anantnag: A woman died in Kokernag area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag after she came to know that her son has failed to qualify class 12th exam, results of which were declared on Friday.

Jameela Akhtar, wife of Mohammad Rafiq Malik of Danwethpora Kokarnag suffered massive cardiac arrest.

She was rushed to SDH Kokernag where she was declared dead on arrival,” they said.

They said that she suffered a heart attack after learning that her son had failed to qualify class 12th exam. (KNO)