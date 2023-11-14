A woman in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir faces charges for allegedly abandoning a newborn’s body in a rivulet,” according to media reports.

The deceased infant was found in a rivulet near Nabhan Mohalla in Rajouri. Authorities have filed a case under Section 318 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which pertains to concealing birth by secretly disposing of a deceased body.

Investigations revealed that Parvaiz Akhtar, wife of Naheem Ahmed and a resident of Rajouri’s Niaka Panjgrian village, gave birth to the baby at GMC Associate Hospital in the district. Shockingly, while returning home from the hospital, the family purportedly disposed of the newborn’s body into the nearby rivulet.

The circumstances surrounding the tragic death of the infant are still being investigated, and the police are actively pursuing further leads in this case.