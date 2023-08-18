Mumbai, Aug 18: One 35-year-old woman was apprehended by the Mumbai police today in the wake of her alleged act of throwing acid on a dog named Brownie.

The incident, as per national media reports, occurred on Wednesday and has shocked both the local community and animal rights advocates.

The catalyst for this unfortunate event was reported to be a dispute over a pet interaction. Brownie, the dog, had been playing with the accused identified as Shabista Suhail Ansari’s cat, leading to evident distress on her part. In response, Ansari reportedly resorted to an act of cruelty, resulting in severe injuries to the innocent canine.

Hailing from Malvani, Ansari resides in the same residential building as the family that owns Brownie. The incident has evoked outrage, prompting swift action by law enforcement. Ansari now faces charges under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code related to cruelty against animals.

The wounded dog was immediately rushed to a veterinary hospital for critical medical attention. The disturbing act was captured on a CCTV camera.