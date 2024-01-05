SRINAGAR: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested five drug peddlers including a lady drug peddler in Baramulla and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

A police party of Police Station Baramulla headed by SHO PS Baramulla at a checkpoint established at Kralhar Baramulla intercepted a vehicle (Tata Venture) bearing registration number JK05D-3072 with five persons including a lady on board. During the search, 45 grams of Brown Sugar & 345 grams of Charas like substance was recovered from their possession. They have been identified as Sharik Ahmad Sheikh son of Ab Rashid, Sharif Ahmad Sheikh son of Bashir Ahmad, Irfan Ahmad Sheikh son of Mushtaq Ahmad, and a lady, all residents of Dewan Bagh Baramulla & Bakir Ahmad Rather son of Ab Qayoom Rather resident of Chandsooma Kanispora. They have been arrested and shifted to a police station where they remain in custody.

Meanwhile, Police have arrested two drug peddlers in Baramulla & Kulgam and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Baramulla, a police party of Police Station at a checkpoint established at Boniyar Market intercepted one person. During search, 52 grams of Charas like substance was recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Mudasir Rashid Wani son of Abdul Rashid resident of Gantamulla Bala. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.

In Kulgam, a police party of Police Station Kund at a checkpoint established at Waripora intercepted a vehicle bearing registration No. JK01M-2080 driven by one person identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Handroo son of Abdul Aziz Handroo resident of Boat colony Anantnag. During search, officers were able to recover 3Kgs of Poppy Straw like substance from the said vehicle. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody. Vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized. During preliminary investigation, it came to fore that the said person is involved in the drug peddling and is promoting illegal menace and luring the youth of the area towards drug addiction.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and further investigation have been initiated.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law,” a police statement said.