Woman among 2 drug smugglers booked under PIT NDPS Act 

BARAMULLA: Acting tough against drug peddlers and to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police booked 02 notorious drug smugglers under PIT NDPS Act in Baramulla after obtaining formal detention orders from competent authority.

The notorious drug smugglers namely Ehtisham ud Din Khan son of Late Bahsir Ahmad resident of Gousia Mohalla Ladoora Watergam and Farhat Begum @Fancy wife of Rayees Ahmad Khan resident of Trikanjan Boniyar have been booked under PIT-NDPS Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority. The booked drug smugglers have been detained and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot-Balwal Jammu and Central Jail Srinagar respectively.

Pertinent to mention here that many cases are registered against them and were involved in promoting drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to local youth of Town Baramulla, Kreeri, Trikanjan, Boniyar, & other areas of the district. Despite their involvement in many FIRs, they did not mend their activities and were again involved in promoting drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to local youth.

Meanwhile, Police have arrested a drug peddler in Baramulla and recovered contraband substance & cash from his possession. A police party of Police Post Old Town Baramulla headed by In-Charge Police Post Old Town at a checkpoint established at Binner-Janbazpora Crossing, intercepted a vehicle Mahindra 407 bearing registration number JK01AR-9172 driven by Gh Mohi-ud-Din Malik son of Ab Aziz Malik resident of Binner Baramulla. During search, 68 grams of Charas & cash amount of ₹10,500/- (believed to be proceeds of narcotic crime) were recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to Police Station Baramulla where he remains in custody.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law have been registered at Police Station Baramulla and investigation has been initiated. “We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law,” a police statement said.