A man in Bihar’s Begusarai was allegedly killed by his wife after he objected to his wife’s obsession with making Instagram reels on viral songs, the police said. The victim, Maheshwar Kumar Rai, married Rani Kumari, the accused, six years ago and have a five-year-old son.

The incident took in the Fafaut village in Bihar’s Begusarai last night. The 25-year-old was working in Kolkata as a labourer and returned home recently. His wife was obsessed with making reels and he objected to it, and this led to an argument between them, the police said.

The man went to his in-law’s house late at night yesterday, meanwhile, the victim’s brother, Rudal, called him and someone else picked up the phone and an argument broke out over the phone. Rudal called his family who reached the in-laws’ house and found Maheshwar Rai’s body.

The victim’s father alleged that the man was hanged to death over his objection to making reels and the woman’s family members were missing from the house when they reached the spot.

The police were informed and the body was sent to a hospital for a post-mortem and an investigation is underway.

The family alleged that when they reached the spot, they saw four people trying to dispose of the body on the pretext of taking it to a hospital.

