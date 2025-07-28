WMP, RDD signs MoU with KU for springshed rejuvenation

SRINAGAR, JULY 28: The Integrated Watershed Management Programme (IWMP), Rural Development Department, J&K, signed an agreement with the University of Kashmir (KU) for the preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for Springshed Rejuvenation Projects under the Watershed Development Component of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana 2.0 (WDC-PMKSY 2.0).

The agreement was signed by Rajnish Kumar (JKAS), Chief Executive Officer, IWMP, J&K, and Prof. Ghulam Jeelani, Dean School of Earth & Environmental Sciences, KU in presence of Dean Research KU Prof. Mohammad Sultan Bhat.

As per the agreement, the University will undertake advanced hydrogeological assessments, map spring recharge zones, and develop integrated natural resource management and livelihood strategies to support scientific rejuvenation of identified springs across J&K.

Vice-Chancellor KU, Prof. Nilofer Khan, appreciated the partnership and said it is “a significant step towards using scientific expertise for the benefit of rural communities and ecological sustainability.” Dean Research KU, Prof. Mohammad Sultan Bhat said, “This collaboration shows the University’s commitment to applied research that contributes directly to environmental conservation and rural livelihoods.”