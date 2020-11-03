With 12 more deaths, toll crosses 1500 in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Tuesday recorded 12 Covid-19 related deaths taking the death toll to 1,502 in the Union Territory while as 478 positive cases were reported pushing the overall tally of positive cases to over 96,000.

Of the total 96,188 cases, 57,899 are from Kashmir and 38,289 from Jammu division. Officials said that among 478 new cases, 283 belong to Kashmir division while as 195 are from Jammu division, adding that the total number of positive cases in Kashmir division have reached to 57,899 including 52,553 recoveries and 999 deaths while as total number of positive cases in Jammu division have reached to 38,289 including 36,165 recoveries and 503 deaths.

The officials said that total number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 5,968 including 4,347 from Kashmir division and 1,621 from Jammu division. With 578 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached to 88,718 which is 92.23 percent of the total cases.

“Cases tested positive in J&K include 111 from Srinagar, 32 from Budgam, 66 from Baramulla, 14 from Pulwama, 06 from Kupwara, 11 from Anantnag, 16 from Bandipora, 21 from Ganderbal, 03 from Kulgam and 03 from Shopian in Kashmir division while as 195 from Jammu division include 106 from Jammu, 10 from Rajouri, 13 from Udhampur, 07 from Doda, 11 from Kuthua, 06 from Poonch, 08 from Samba, 23 from Kishtiwar, 03 from Ramban and 08 from Reasi,” officials disclosed.

Notably, in the last 24 hours, 12 persons who were tested positive for COVID-19 have died which include eight from Kashmir division and four from Jammu division.

As per media bulletin, patients who have died include six from Srinagar and one each from Ganderbal and Kulgam in Kashmir division while as four deaths from Jammu division include one each from Jammu, Rajouri, Doda and Ramban.

As per officials figures, 19,703 positive cases including 366 deaths and 17,980 recoveries are from Srinagar, 6,070 including 94 deaths and 5,732 recoveries are from Budgam, 6,228 including 4,694 recoveries and 146 deaths are from Baramulla, 4,714 including 4,421 recoveries and 83 deaths are from Pulwama, 4,518 including 73 deaths and 4,041 recoveries are from Kupwara, 4,266 including 4,003 recoveries and 74 deaths are from Anantnag, 4,075 cases including 3,848 and 46 deaths are from Bandipora, 3,607 including 3,371 recoveries and 34 deaths are from Ganderbal, 2,495 including 2,368 recoveries and 48 deaths are from Kulgam and 2,223 including 2,095 recoveries and 35 deaths are from Shopian.

In Jammu division, 17,890 including 16,947 recoveries and 260 deaths are from Jammu district, 3,214 including 3,104 recoveries and 48 deaths are from Rajouri, 2,744 including 2,588 recoveries and 32 deaths are from Udhampur, 2,670 including 2,542 recoveries and 47 deaths are from Doda, 2,468 including 2,379 recoveries and 31 deaths are from Kuthua, 2,267 including 2,099 recoveries and 22 deaths are from Poonch, 2,187 including 1,934 recoveries and 25 deaths are from Samba, 1,949 including 1,852 recoveries and 15 deaths are from Kishtwar, 1,611 including 1,522 recoveries and 15 deaths are from Ramban and 1,289 including 1,198 recoveries and 08 deaths are from Reasi.

As per the daily information bulletin, 661,459 persons in Jammu and Kashmir are under observation while 16,057 persons have been kept under home quarantine besides that 5,968 persons are in isolation.