Winter vacations announced in Kashmir schools

Srinagar: Even as the educational institutes are already shut due to the ongoing global pandemic, the authorities in Jammu and Kashmir Friday announced winter vacations in all government and private schools across Kashmir and the winter zones of Jammu division.

The school education department, in an official order, announced that all the educational institutes till Higher Secondary level shall observe winter vacation from December 21, 2020 till February 28, 2021.

“It is hereby ordered that all the government educational institutes including recognized private schools upto Higher Secondary level functioning in Kashmir Division and winter zone of Jammu division shall observe winter vacation w.e.f 21st of December, 2020 to 28th of February, 2021,” reads the order.