Srinagar: The Directorate of School Education Kashmir has announced a staggered schedule for winter breaks across educational institutions in the Kashmir Valley.

For classes up to the 8th standard, the winter vacations are scheduled from November 28, 2023, to February 29, 2024. Subsequently, for classes ranging from 8th to 12th standard, the break will run from December 11, 2023, to February 29, 2024.

According to the directive, teaching staff are required to return to their respective schools on February 21, 2024, ensuring their availability to organize upcoming examinations.