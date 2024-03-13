Will ensure Lok Sabha, assembly polls in J&K: CEC

Srinagar: Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar Wednesday said that the Commission is concerned about holding Lok Sabha and Assembly elections but the final call on whether to hold two elections concurrently, will be taken about thorough consultations with the security agencies and political parties. He, however, said that elections will be held soon without much delay.

“We are concerned about Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in J&K. Majority of political parties we met in Srinagar and Jammu demanded that Assembly and Lok Sabha polls be held simultaneously,” CEC Rajiv Kumar told media persons. “As far as holding Lok Sabha and Assembly polls simultaneously, we will take a final call after a thorough security review and consultations with the political parties. One thing is sure that we want early Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in J&K.”

He said that elections will be held in a peaceful manner.

“There will be free and fair polls in J&K,” the CEC said.