Srinagar, Jun 24: In a shocking incident, a husband was on Saturday evening killed by his wife in Rawathpora area of Baghat in Srinagar, officials said.

Officials said that a man identified as Abdul Rashid Dar, son of Abdul Kareem Dar of Rawathpora was beaten by his wife this evening.

The victim was immediately taken to the nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead—(KNO)