Billionaire investor Warren Buffett has compared the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) to the creation of atom bomb.

Buffett made the remark to Charlie Munger, his closest aide, on Saturday, while discussing their outlooks on tech and AI during a wide-ranging discussion at the annual meeting of Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, in Omaha, Nebraska.

‘When something can do all kinds of things, I get a little bit worried. Because I know we won’t be able to un-invent it and, you know, we did invent, for very, very good reason, the atom bomb in World War II”, the 92-year-old investor said at the meeting which was also attended by Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway.

“It was enormously important that we did so. But is it good for the next two hundred years of the world that the ability to do so has been unleashed?” he continued. He further said he believes AI will change “everything in the world, except how men think and behave.”

“We didn’t have a choice, but when you start something, well, Einstein said after the atomic bomb, he said, this has changed everything in the world except how men think. And I would say the same thing, maybe not the same thing, I don’t mean that, but I mean with AI, it can change everything in the world except how men think and behave. And that’s a big step to take,” Buffett added.