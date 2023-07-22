Mumbai:A new kid is on the block. According to a report in GQ, the highest-paid music director in India is Anirudh Ravichander, who has recently charged Rs 10 crore for Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan.

This young sensation has established himself as a prominent music composer in the Tamil film industry by working on various projects for renowned actors such as Thalapathy Vijay, Ajith, and Rajnikanth. He is the same person who made people groove on `Why This Kolaveri Di’.

It is said that after completing his education at the Trinity College of Music in London, Ravichander returned to India to collaborate with Dhanush for his first music track. And since then there’s no looking back for him.

The music composer, who has surpassed maestros like AR Rahman, Amit Trivedi, Vishal – Shekhar, and other musicians to top the list of highest-paid music directors in the country, is also the nephew of Indian actor Rajinikanth’s wife Latha Rajinikanth.

The composer who rose to prominence with Vijay Thalapathy’s action drama, Kaththi, has been tapped to write music for Jr NTR’s Devara, Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, Vijay Thalapathy’s Leo, and Rajinikanth’s Jailer.