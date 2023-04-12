Singer Lucky Ali has apologised for a controversial post in which he claimed that the word the ‘Brahman’ is derived from ‘Abram.’

In the now-deleted post, the 64-year-old singer-songwriter had said that “all Brahmans are a lineage of Ibrahim Alaihisalam… The Father of all Nations.”

Lucky Ali said his intention was to bring people closer together, not to “cause distress or anger amongst anyone.”

“I realise the controversy of my last post. My intentions were not to cause distress or anger amongst anyone and I deeply regret that,” he wrote on Facebook on April 12. “My intentions, instead, were to bring us all closer together… but I realise how it didn’t come out in the way that I meant it. I will be more aware of what I am posting and of my phrasing as I see now that it has upset many of my Hindu brothers and sisters. For that I am deeply sorry,” he said.

Lucky is the son of the late Bollywood actor Mehmood. He currently resides in Bengaluru, where he used to travel with his parents as a kid. He left Mumbai after his father’s demise because he felt like he didn’t belong there. Despite knowing a lot of people, he said, he felt like a ‘stranger in the crowd’.