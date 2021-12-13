Netizens are spewing fire against Salman Khan for admonishing Jammu and Kashmir doctor-turned-model Umar Raiz and dragging his brother Asim Raiz into Bigg Boss maelstrom.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan pulled up Umar Riaz for his alleged violent behavior in the house. Salman slammed Umar for trying to follow his ‘baddimag’ brother Asim Riaz. Asim was the runner-up in Bigg Boss 13.

“Tum doctor ho, tum mein koi tameez nahi hai, dimaag nahi hai, sense nahi hai tum mein, kya yeh jahilpanti dikha rahe ho. You are educated. You are not like this outside the house. You think your numbers will increase for acting like this. Izzat kamaoge, shauharat automatically mil jayegi. Why are you showing such crazy behaviour?… You earn respect, money will automatically follow,” Salman told Umar.

Salman then went on to compare him with his brother Asim Riaz. “Asim baddimag tha…aisa hona chahiye. Yeh dekho dono bhaiyon mein farak. Ek season mein woh ladta tha jhagadta tha, aur isko dekho kitna suljha hua insaan hai yeh. Yeh nahi chahiye aapko? Ya aapko Asim ke footsteps pe jaana hai…cheekhna, chilana, poke karna. Kab se samjha rahun mein tumko. Pata nahi tumko kisne samjha ke bheja hai. Agar tumko Asim ne samjha ke bheja hai toh katayi bhi nahi sunna uski baat. Ya chote bhai bade bhai ko sikhayenge..padhe likhe hue ho tum doctor ho (Asim had no brains…people should rather say that he fought in his season but his brother is not like that…Who asked you to follow Asim’s footsteps? I have been trying to make you understand but I don’t know who has taught you how to behave in this house…If it’s Asim, you should not listen to him…Will the younger brother teach the older one, you are educated and a doctor)?” he said.

Umar’s fans however did not take it lying down. They took to Twitter expressing anger against Salman for dragging Asim’s name “unnecessarily”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Congratulations! @BiggBo[email protected] Finally you got what you guys always wanted! You’ve successfully created a rift between two friends who genuinely cared about each other! ONE MAN SHOW UMAR#UmarRiaz #BiggBoss15,” tweeted TeamUmar.

“After today’s episode it’s very clear #UmarRiaz is leading in voting & he has outshined everyone in the house that is why makers made Salman bash him and he was so rude to him. Right now he’s so demotivated and low on energy I just hope he’s fine,” said a user.

Another user tweeted, “He loves his brother more than anything & makers have conveniently targeted him there! We know that you can’t even hear a word against him! We can’t even imagine what you’re going through! Stay strong champ.”

Umar Riaz has made a lot of headlines recently given his roller-coaster ride in Bigg Boss 15. Doctor by profession Umar is the brother of Bigg Boss 13’s runner-up Asim Riaz.

His fight with Simba Nagpal who pushed him into a swimming pool and called him an ‘aantankwadi‘ was something that revealed the ugly side of the reality show.

The incident did not go down well with Umar’s fans who took to Twitter to voice their concern. `Justice for Umar Riaz’ was trending on social media after the incident.

Amidst all this, Umar has been in the news for his link-up with Bigg Boss 11 contestant Saba Khan.

Later Saba broke her silence in a bid to put speculations to rest. “Even during the promotions, we were together and since then I have known him well and we share a strong bond. I won’t say that we both are dating. We both aren’t dating, but we like each other as human beings,” she said.

Last week, a Mumbai-based designer has filed a case against Umar Riaz for not crediting his clothing label.

Netizens are spewing fire against Salman Khan for admonishing Jammu and Kashmir doctor-turned-model Umar Raiz and dragging his brother Asim Raiz into Bigg Boss maelstrom.

In the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan pulled up Umar Riaz for his alleged violent behavior in the house. Salman slammed Umar for trying to follow his ‘baddimag’ brother Asim Riaz. Asim was the runner-up in Bigg Boss 13.

“Tum doctor ho, tum mein koi tameez nahi hai, dimaag nahi hai, sense nahi hai tum mein, kya yeh jahilpanti dikha rahe ho. You are educated. You are not like this outside the house. You think your numbers will increase for acting like this. Izzat kamaoge, shauharat automatically mil jayegi. Why are you showing such crazy behaviour?… You earn respect, money will automatically follow,” Salman told Umar.

Salman then went on to compare him with his brother Asim Riaz. “Asim baddimag tha…aisa hona chahiye. Yeh dekho dono bhaiyon mein farak. Ek season mein woh ladta tha jhagadta tha, aur isko dekho kitna suljha hua insaan hai yeh. Yeh nahi chahiye aapko? Ya aapko Asim ke footsteps pe jaana hai…cheekhna, chilana, poke karna. Kab se samjha rahun mein tumko. Pata nahi tumko kisne samjha ke bheja hai. Agar tumko Asim ne samjha ke bheja hai toh katayi bhi nahi sunna uski baat. Ya chote bhai bade bhai ko sikhayenge..padhe likhe hue ho tum doctor ho (Asim had no brains…people should rather say that he fought in his season but his brother is not like that…Who asked you to follow Asim’s footsteps? I have been trying to make you understand but I don’t know who has taught you how to behave in this house…If it’s Asim, you should not listen to him…Will the younger brother teach the older one, you are educated and a doctor)?” he said.

Umar’s fans however did not take it lying down. They took to Twitter expressing anger against Salman for dragging Asim’s name “unnecessarily”.

“Congratulations! @[email protected] Finally you got what you guys always wanted! You’ve successfully created a rift between two friends who genuinely cared about each other! ONE MAN SHOW UMAR#UmarRiaz #BiggBoss15,” tweeted TeamUmar.

“After today’s episode it’s very clear #UmarRiaz is leading in voting & he has outshined everyone in the house that is why makers made Salman bash him and he was so rude to him. Right now he’s so demotivated and low on energy I just hope he’s fine,” said a user.

Another user tweeted, “He loves his brother more than anything & makers have conveniently targeted him there! We know that you can’t even hear a word against him! We can’t even imagine what you’re going through! Stay strong champ.”

Umar Riaz has made a lot of headlines recently given his roller-coaster ride in Bigg Boss 15. Doctor by profession Umar is the brother of Bigg Boss 13’s runner-up Asim Riaz.

His fight with Simba Nagpal who pushed him into a swimming pool and called him an ‘aantankwadi‘ was something that revealed the ugly side of the reality show.

The incident did not go down well with Umar’s fans who took to Twitter to voice their concern. `Justice for Umar Riaz’ was trending on social media after the incident.

Amidst all this, Umar has been in the news for his link-up with Bigg Boss 11 contestant Saba Khan.

Later Saba broke her silence in a bid to put speculations to rest. “Even during the promotions, we were together and since then I have known him well and we share a strong bond. I won’t say that we both are dating. We both aren’t dating, but we like each other as human beings,” she said.

Last week, a Mumbai-based designer has filed a case against Umar Riaz for not crediting his clothing label.

Faizan Ansari was responsible for providing the branded clothes to Umar for Bigg Boss. All the branded clothes of Umar were supplied by Faizan Ansari.