New Delhi: Have Sushmita Sen and her ex-Kashmiri partner Rohman Shawl patched up again?

Former Miss Universe and Rohman Shawl were seen together in a car. While the actress smiled at the shutterbugs, Rohman Shawl was seen dodging the cameras. The pictures have now gone viral.

In December last year, former Miss Universe announced her breakup with Shawl.

Posting a picture with Rohman Shawl, Sushmita wrote that the relationship ended a long ago and that the two “remain friends.”

“We began as friends, we remain friends! The relationship was long over… The love remains,” she said and hashtagged #nomorespeculations, #liveandletlive, #cherishedmemories, #gratitude, #love, and #friendship,” she wrote on Instagram

Sushmita’s post has finally put the lid over rumours that the couple was not on good terms for some time. “I love you guys,” was the parting shot of Aarya star

Rohman Shawl and Sushmita Sen reportedly started dating in 2018. Rohman, a model, has walked the ramp for many top designers. He and Sushmita Sen were frequently pictured together. Even they posted photos of celebrating each other’s festivals.

A single mom to two adopted daughters, Alisah and Renee, Sushmita has crowned Miss Universe in 1994.

She made her Bollywood debut in the 1996 film Dastak. She has featured in films such as `Biwi No 1′, `Do Knot Disturb’, `Main Hoon Na’, `Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya’, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge’ and `No Problem’. Her eldest daughter, Renee, made her acting debut with a short film this year.