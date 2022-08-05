New Delhi: On the third anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, union home minister Amit Shah said the whole country loves Jammu and Kashmir and assured all-around development of the union territory.

Shah was interacting with Pahari leaders who called on him in New Delhi. He said Pahari Community living in Rajouri, Poonch, Uri, Keran and Keranah Pehalga, and Shopian have suffered in the last 70 years.

He said the Modi government is fully aware of the genuine issues of the Pahari Tribe. He said the central government recognizes the great sacrifices of the Pahari community for the country. He also assured the Pahari leaders that the government will follow “Sab Ka Sath Sabka Vikas in letter and spirit

Shah also urged Pahari leaders to work in a mission mode for making a strong and vibrant Jammu and Kashmir in line with the vision and mission of PM Modi.

The leader who met Shah include J&K BJP General Secretary Vibodh Gupta, former Minister Mushtaq Bukhari, Mohd Iqbal Malik, Mohd Rafiq Chushti, Ex MLC Sayeed Rafiq Shah, DDC Qayoom Mir, DDC Sohail Malik Raja Waqar Asif, Khurshid Ahmed Mir, Advocate Ahsan Mira, Gurdev Thakur, Sayeed Altaf, and Ashiq Rafiq

During the meeting, Vibodh informed Shah that the Pahari population in Jammu and Kashmir is 12 lakh. “This tribe has been struggling for ST status akin to Gujjars, Backcrawls and Gaddies,” he said.

Pahari leaders said they have been worst affected due to partition and terrorism. in the last 75 years. They thanked Amit Shah and the central government for providing a 4% reservation to the Pahari tribe.