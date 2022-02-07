A top Egyptian media tycoon has been charged with human trafficking, pedophilia, and sexual assault

Mohamed el-Amin, who formerly owned the CBC television network, has been in custody since January 8 for sexually abusing seven girls in an orphanage he founded.

The case came to public attention after a Facebook page accused the owner of the Al-Mustaqbal group of sexually assaulting young girls.

Witnesses confirmed the testimonies of the victims during the investigation, referring to girls at an orphanage opened by Amin in Beni Suef, about 100 kilometers south of Cairo.

Witnesses told a news agency images were found on the businessman’s phone and recordings were produced of the orphans recounting the alleged assault.

The accusations were referred to the prosecutor’s office on December 10 by the government-affiliated National Council for Childhood and Motherhood.

The prosecution said the victims accused Amin of regularly assaulting them “without their consent”.

“He abused his power against the orphan girls, whom he sexually assaulted and threatened to expel if they reported him,” it said.

The prosecution added that Amin allegedly took some of the victims to his villa on the North Coast, where he assaulted them and “asked them to engage in immoral acts”.