Dubai: Wedding bells have rung for former US President Donald Trump’s youngest daughter Tiffany Trump.

The 29-year-old will tie the knot with her Lebanese fiance Michael Boulos at the Trump-owned Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Her bridal shower was thrown by her sister Ivanka Trump.

Ivanka shared a photo of herself posing with the bride-to-be, who was dressed in a traditional white lace dress, and their sister-in-law Lara, who is married to Eric Trump.

“Back in Florida, celebrating my beautiful, kind, and brilliant sister @tiffanytrump at her bridal shower,” Ivanka tweeted alongside the photo.

Boulos, of Lebanese and French descent, grew up in Lagos, Nigeria where his father, Massad, runs Boulos Enterprises and is the CEO of SCOA Nigeria.