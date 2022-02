RIYADH: For the first time, Saudi Arabian government has decided to celebrate the country’s founding day on February 22.

Saudi cabinet approved to commemorate the country’s founding by Imam Mohammed bin Saud in 1727. The day also celebrates the close connection between its citizens and leaders since the founding of the Saudi state in mid-1727, and until now, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Several events will be held in cities across Saudi Arabia starting from Tuesday to celebrate Founding Day and the Kingdom’s well-established roots that spanned for more than three centuries, organizers said on Wednesday.

A number of events will be held in the capital, Riyadh, including “The Beginning” event in Wadi Namar, where 3,500 performers will shed light on the Kingdom’s history over three centuries through 10 scenes.

The “Founding Operetta” — a musical theatrical performance — will be held on Feb. 23 at the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh Boulevard and will portray six historical icons that passed during the three centuries, beginning with the founder.



On the evening of Feb. 24, the Riyadh sky will be decorated with a light show featuring fireworks, aerial drone shows, and sound effects, and spectators can view the show from the intersection between King Salman bin Abdulaziz Road and Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz I Road.



From Tuesday to Thursday, the National Museum in Riyadh will host the “Majlis” event to celebrate Saudi culture and includes a series of interactive workshops, discussions that document the cultural aspects of the first Saudi state.



Other events include shedding light on traditional markets, Saudi clothing and costumes, Saudi coffee, an art exhibition, and historical cultural seminars, as well as fireworks displays and a range of programs suitable for all age groups.



Different regions of the Kingdom will witness various activities over the two days highlighting the historical, cultural, and social legacy of the Saudi state up to the present time.