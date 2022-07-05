RIYADH: Princess Haifa bint Mohammed has been appointed as Saudi Arabia’s deputy minister of tourism and Shihana Alazzaz as the deputy secretary-general of the Council of Ministers.

Arab News reported that Alazzaz was one of the first women licensed to practice law in Saudi Arabia and has held the post of general counsel at the Public Investment Fund.

Who are Princess Haifa and Shihana Alazzaz? Why have they replaced powerful men in conservative Saudi cabinet? 3

Prince Abdulrahman bin Mohammed has been relieved of his post as secretary-general at the Council of Ministers and appointed as an adviser to the Royal Court.

Dr. Bandar bin Obaid bin Hamoud Al-Rasheed has been appointed secretary to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in addition to his other duties.

Mansour bin Abdullah bin Ali bin Salama has been appointed deputy to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s secretary.

Ayman bin Mohammed Al-Sayari has been appointed deputy governor for investment and research at the Saudi Central Bank.

Abdulaziz bin Hamad bin Saleh Al-Rumaih has been appointed deputy minister for planning and development at the Ministry of Health.

Dr. Khalid bin Walid bin Fadl AlDhaher has been appointed deputy governor for control and technology at the Saudi Central Bank.

Abdulaziz bin Ismail bin Rashad Trabzoni has been appointed as an adviser at the Royal Court.

Dr. Rumaih bin Mohammed Al-Rumaih has been appointed deputy minister of transport and logistics services and assigned to carry out the work of the president of the Public Transport Authority.

Ihab bin Ghazi bin Fahmy Al-Hashani has been appointed deputy minister of municipal, rural affairs, and housing.

Ahmed bin Sufyan bin Abdul Razzaq Al-Hassan has been appointed assistant minister of transport and logistics services.