Abu Dhabi: United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been named as the social media capital of the world.

“With an almost perfect score of 9.55 out of 10, the UAE takes the top spot as the social media capital of the world. People in the UAE have an average of 8.2 social media platforms, the third highest in the world, joint with the Philippines,” said Proxyrack, which conducted the study.

The study analyzed the average number of social platforms and the percentage of the population using Facebook in each country to reveal the social media capitals of the world.

The study said that the UAE is the most connected country in the world, with a connected score of 7.53/10.

UAE residents also have social media accounts on several platforms, notably Facebook and TikTok.

The study found that the internet in the UAE is expensive, but 100 percent of the population use the internet, and 108 percent use Facebook.

The study revealed that UAE users spend an average of seven hours and 29 minutes on the Internet per day.

The UAE is followed by Malaysia/the Philippines with both countries scoring 8.75.

According to the ProxyRac report, India stood on the 19th spot with only 29 percent of the population using Facebook but spending nearly nine hours on the internet every day.

