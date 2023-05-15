Do you know actor Salaman Khan once woke up street beggars to offer them food?

Recalling the days of shooting as a debutant, Ayesha Jhulka said that she had a wonderful experience working with Salman.

During an interview with Mid-Day, Ayesha said, “It was just wonderful. I’m very fond of Salman Khan because he is a great human being. I remember back then, whenever we used to finish the shoot, and we were going back home, I would see him packing the food that was balanced.”

Further, the actress said that he searched for a beggar even if it was late at night. He woke up beggars sleeping on the roadside or somebody in really needy of food.

“He, actually making an effort, stepping out of his car and giving that food. I think he is a lovely human being. No doubt a brilliant actor,” Ayesha added.