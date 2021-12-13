Bollywood star Salman Khan has promised to shoot his next movie in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia recently hosted its first-ever film festival and lifted the ban on cinemas.

“From our side, we promise that we will come here more often, we will do our best to entertain you, we will get our movies here, we will get our concerts here, we will give you my kind of entertainment, good, clean, enjoyable entertainment,” said Salman after meeting Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

He praised the government for a change in the environment in Saudi Arabia. “I was here a few months ago in Dammam, I saw change then, and I see in these few months a tremendous change all over again. The fact that we are performing here for the first time is a change. I see the change on all your faces, I see smiles on your faces, and what better than having a smile on your face.”

He promised continuous entertainment to his fans here, saying, “I promise you that I very soon will come again with a lot more movies and entertainment for you. We will try some movies which I can shoot here as there are so many beautiful locations. Moreover, whenever I am required in Saudi Arabia for concerts and entertainment I will be available for that,” he said.