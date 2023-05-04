WhatsApp users can now set customised wallpaper and even opt out of the doodle.

As seen in the screenshot, WhatsApp desktop app wallpaper can be changed in the in-app settings, via personalisation options.

Under personalisation option, one should be able to change the wallpaper of all chats at once.

In addition, it is also possible to include or exclude the WhatsApp doodle as an additional tool to personalise their wallpaper.

For now, this WhatsApp feature does not allow users to choose a custom background but only from a predefined set of colours, and it is not yet possible to choose a different wallpaper for specific chats like we can do for the mobile version of the app.

The chat wallpaper customisation feature is rolling out for some beta testers that install the latest WhatsApp beta for Windows update available on the Microsoft Store.