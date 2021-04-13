What to eat before and after getting a COVID vaccine

Amid the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in India, people are still not sure what to eat and what not to have pre and post vaccination.

While millions have already taken the Covid vaccine shots, many others are still in line for the same. In a bid to ensure that your vaccine experience is safe and smooth, it is imperative to take care of your diet, too.

So, here we have curated a list of what you should and should not eat or drink prior to or after getting the COVID jab.

Stay hydrated

Keeping yourself hydrated is extremely important, especially when you are getting vaccination against Covid-19. Consuming water throughout the day helps you to re-energize which in turn minimizes the risk of developing severe side effects and helps you to feel better during vaccination. So, don’t forget to drink water.

Avoid eating processed foods

As per a study published in the British Journal of Nutrition, healthy eating habits are vital to ensure a healthy body during this pandemic. That is why, when you decide to take the Covid-19 vaccine, you should consume healthy, whole-grain foods that are rich in fibre, rather than processed foods that are high on saturated fat and have high amount of calories.

Avoid eating sugary foods

Experts believe foods rich in fibre are crucial for a relaxed body and a good immune system. During the process of vaccination, it is essential to be well-rested and active, which is only possible if you have eaten wholesome foods. As per a study published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine, you should avoid eating saturated fats and sugary foods that lead to stress and anxiety and cause disturbed sleep.

A balanced diet before vaccination

Do not compromise on your diet before and after getting the COVID vaccine. Fainting has been reported as a side effect of the vaccine, which can be minimized by eating healthy, wholesome foods. According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, apart from getting some reassurance about the process, staying hydrated and eating a healthy balanced diet or a snack can prevent fainting associated with anxiety.