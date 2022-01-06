New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi survived a major security scare when he had to spend 20 minutes on a Punjab highway that was blocked by farmers. Questions are now being raised whether Special Protection Group (SPG) overrode `Bluebook’ while protecting Prime Minister.

What is Bluebook and what is its significance for PM’s security?

Bluebook lays down rules for PM’s protection. The PM’s plan is shared in detail with the state’s top leadership including the Chief Minister, Home Minister, and police chief. The advance liaison team meets at least a month before the visit and there is a 48-hour security drill.

SPG coordinates with the state police and other officers for a security plan and all routes are sanitized.

When bad weather prevented PM Modi from taking a helicopter to the site of an election rally from Bathinda, his plans were quickly changed to a two-hour drive covering a 111 km distance.

As the PM’s convoy was blocked on a flyover by protesters, he was clearly seen waiting in a black Toyota Fortuner car. After 20 minutes, PM Modi turned back and headed straight to the Bathinda airport.

Why did SPG allow PM to hop onto any bullet-proof vehicle?

Toyota Fortuner he was in is not rated for protection against IEDs or heavy-caliber weapons. Why was this vehicle used and not his new Maybach, Range Rover, or Land Cruiser?

Union Home Ministry accused the Punjab police of not following the SPG rules. “As per the Blue Book, the state police has to prepare a contingency route for the protectee in case of any adverse situation like the one in Punjab during the PM’s visit,” an official told news agency

Did the state police clear the route before the PM started his road journey? Who cleared the 111-km route? How were civilians allowed on the route of the Prime Minister’s motorcade?

Why did the PM’s convoy wait as long as 15-20 minutes rather than return immediately? Were SPG vehicles missing? Why was the PM’s vehicle easily spotted? Were intelligence inputs given about the protest?