Mumbai : While 2021 was not a great year in the grand scheme of things, it turned out to be an amazing one for Kriti Sanon, as she delivered her career-best performance in Mimi.

The actress has seen success before, but she admits that Mimi’s success changed a lot of things for her.

“I see the questions changing. When you walk into a room, the way people react to you has changed. The kinds of opportunities in front of you have changed,” Kriti tells Rediff.com Contributor Mohnish Singh.

As shown in the trailer, there is a lot of camaraderie between Arshad Warsi and you. What was it like working with him?

When I found out that he was playing that role in the film, I knew I was going to have a lot of scenes with him, possibly more than with Akshay sir. We have never worked together before, and it was supposed to be that buddy bonding.

We met for the first time on the flight when we were going to Jaisalmer.

We were seated next to each other by chance, and we ended up chatting a lot.

I think there was no ice to break. It just became like that.

There were times when there was nothing that could be done in a particular scene. There wasn’t much written about it.

So we would be like, ‘Let’s just do something.’

And we have actually screamed at each other!

That can only happen when you get to that comfort level and you trust them enough to be like, ‘Let’s make a scene.’

