Kushinagar, Feb 17: At least 11 women were killed after drowning in a well, late on Wednesday, during a ‘Haldi’ ceremony in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar.



The incident took place when women and girls were standing by the railing around the well and the iron mesh gave way.



The incident took place in Nebua Naurangiya police circle.



The rescue operations were underway till past midnight with senior officers monitoring the situation on the ground.



Around 15 women were rescued by villagers and the police, while 11 others could not be saved in time.



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief at the loss of lives in the mishap. He has directed authorities to step up rescue and relief operations and provide treatment to the wounded.

ADVERTISEMENT